Academic bio: High honor roll (four years); silver medallion award for top 8% of area high schools; National Honor Society (parliamentarian); Academic Aces Regional physics winner; 4.0 grade point average throughout high school; DAR Good Citizenship award.
Athletic bio: Soccer:Illinois state runner-up (2019); team captain (two seasons); all-conference and all-sectional (2021, 2022); Riverbender athlete of the month (three times). Basketball: Tucker Tire athlete of the week.
Activities: Student council; Breast Cancer Awareness club (vice president); yearbook editor. Volunteer: 595 service hours; volunteered at The Nature Institute and have served in 4th-5th Grade Sunday School class at church; completed two mission trips to Grundy County, Tenn., to build accessibility ramps; work with families and children in need.
Favorite subject: U.S. history or AP comp. “I had really good teachers who made the class fun and made me want to come and learn every day.”
Favorite musician: AJR.
Favorite book: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith.
Role model: My older sister. “She has always been someone with a very compassionate heart and a determined mind. She has always demonstrated kindness to me and to others and has been a great person to look up to while growing up.”