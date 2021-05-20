Alton Marquette: Nolan Rea

Sports: Baseball and golf.
Academic bio: Silver Medallion Award; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; Principal's Scholarship; third place finish in WYSE Regional.
Athletic bio: Advantage News all-area (baseball).
Activities: Student council; National Honor Society; campus ministry; volunteering with the elderly, children and at shelters.
College, major: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, finance.
Goal: “I hope to own my own commercial landscape company.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”
Favorite musician: The Lumineers.
Role model: My mom and my dad. “They have both taught me to work hard in all aspects of my life, whether it be school, athletics, work, or anything else. They have also taught me that even when you fail, all that matters is if you gave it your all, and I would like to say that I have lived by that. They have pushed me hard throughout all my life, and they are the reason I have been successful in so many areas.”