Alton: Renee Raglin May 11, 2022 19 min ago

Alton Renee Raglin Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 52 of 510.Sports: Track and field, basketball, volleyball.Academic bio: High honor roll (four years); basketball scholar athlete.Athletic bio: Track: team MVP; first team all-conference. Basketball, volleyball: team captain. Also: most athletic; basketball most improved player; Big Z scholar athlete of the month.Activities: Pathway to womanhood; talent search; soup kitchen volunteer.College: Quincy. Goal: "Become a physical therapist and own my own clinic."Favorite subject: Creative writing. "It gave me the opportunity to express myself through my writing.:Favorite book: "The Hate U Give."Role model: My basketball and track coach, Deserea Howard. "She has been a part of my whole high school career and has pushed me to strive for greatness every chance she gets."