 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alton: Renee Raglin

  • 0
Alton Renee Raglin

Alton Renee Raglin

Academic rank: 52 of 510.

Sports: Track and field, basketball, volleyball.

Academic bio: High honor roll (four years); basketball scholar athlete.

Athletic bio: Track: team MVP; first team all-conference. Basketball, volleyball: team captain. Also: most athletic; basketball most improved player; Big Z scholar athlete of the month.

Activities: Pathway to womanhood; talent search; soup kitchen volunteer.

College: Quincy.

Goal: “Become a physical therapist and own my own clinic.”

Favorite subject: Creative writing. “It gave me the opportunity to express myself through my writing.:

Favorite book: “The Hate U Give.”

Role model: My basketball and track coach, Deserea Howard. “She has been a part of my whole high school career and has pushed me to strive for greatness every chance she gets.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK