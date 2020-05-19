Barat: Brenna O'Shea

Sports: Field hockey, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, cross country.
Academic bio: National Honor Society (president); The Society of the Sacred Heart honors: The Goal 3 Award (for social awareness); The Build Award (for building community); The Director of Students Award (for outstanding character and citizenship); The Grow Award (for personal growth); The Service Learning Award (for community service).
Athletic bio: Team captain; Skippy Keefer Award nominee.
Activities: House Co. leader; honor council vice president; school musical; choir; campus ministry; Respect Life Club; history club; science club; Christmas Club; Make-A-Wish Foundation youth leadership council; yard-care service; Sts. Peter and Paul soup kitchen and homeless shelter volunteer.
College: Westminster College.
Goal: “I would like to either work for a non-profit such as Make-A-Wish or Friends of Kids with Cancer, or I would like to become a teacher. I also hope to travel a great deal and see the world.”
Favorite subject: “My favorite subject is Theology, because it helps me understand my faith better as well as a better understanding of the world. I also enjoy History, also because I learn more about the world.”
Favorite book: “The Killer Angels: The Classic Novel of the Civil War” by Michael Shaara.
Favorite musician: Bastille. “But I also enjoy classic rock such as Fleetwood Mac.”
Role model: My parents. “I see how hard they work every day to give me and my siblings opportunities that they did not have.”
