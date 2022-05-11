 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barat: Cheyenne Huddleston

  • 0
Barat Cheyenne Huddleston

Barat Cheyenne Huddleston

Academic rank: Top 25 percent.

Sports: Field hockey.

Academic bio: Academy of Science St. Louis Science Fair blue and red ribbon; highest grade point average award from freshman year to junior year; Director of Students; Achievement in Mathematics; Achievement in Spanish; Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat Spirit and Service honorable mention; The Achievement in Fine Arts; The Achievement in Social Studies; The Achievement in English.

Athletic bio: St. Louis All-Star field hockey game selection; Skippy Keefer award nominee; team captain.

Activities: Barat Writers' Society co-founder; yearbook editor; National Honor Society Sophie Chapter president; Barat Honor Council president. Volunteer: Little Bit Foundation.

College: Notre Dame.

Goal: “I hope to become someone my family is proud of.”

People are also reading…

Favorite subject: Art. “I love to stretch my skills to the limit and try something new, even though I most definitely failed the first few times around. Each attempt taught me something new, and because of that, I made works that I never, ever thought I possibly could. It's honestly such an exhilarating feeling.”

Favorite book: “The Name of the Wind” by Patrick Rothfuss grabbed me by the collar and never let go. I highly recommend! Though I'm still waiting for the third installment to the series.

Role model: My physics teacher, Mr. Mollinger. “The passion and energy he always brought with him to class, and the way he was never afraid to take a challenge a step further, are things that I aspire to be like. He's my role model because he always pushed the rest of us further than the status quo, but never left us to drown. I want to be like that when I'm older (maybe not launch my sister's pet turtle into space, though.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK