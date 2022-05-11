Barat: Cheyenne Huddleston

Academic bio: Academy of Science St. Louis Science Fair blue and red ribbon; highest grade point average award from freshman year to junior year; Director of Students; Achievement in Mathematics; Achievement in Spanish; Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat Spirit and Service honorable mention; The Achievement in Fine Arts; The Achievement in Social Studies; The Achievement in English.
Athletic bio: St. Louis All-Star field hockey game selection; Skippy Keefer award nominee; team captain.
Activities: Barat Writers' Society co-founder; yearbook editor; National Honor Society Sophie Chapter president; Barat Honor Council president. Volunteer: Little Bit Foundation.
College: Notre Dame.
Goal: “I hope to become someone my family is proud of.”
Favorite subject: Art. “I love to stretch my skills to the limit and try something new, even though I most definitely failed the first few times around. Each attempt taught me something new, and because of that, I made works that I never, ever thought I possibly could. It's honestly such an exhilarating feeling.”
Favorite book: “The Name of the Wind” by Patrick Rothfuss grabbed me by the collar and never let go. I highly recommend! Though I'm still waiting for the third installment to the series.
Role model: My physics teacher, Mr. Mollinger. “The passion and energy he always brought with him to class, and the way he was never afraid to take a challenge a step further, are things that I aspire to be like. He's my role model because he always pushed the rest of us further than the status quo, but never left us to drown. I want to be like that when I'm older (maybe not launch my sister's pet turtle into space, though.”