Barat: Nick Albers
Barat: Nick Albers

Sports: Golf.

Academic bio: Missouri Scholars Academy; Barat Academy presidents honors.

Activities: National Honor Society vice president; Honor Council president; Youth Leadership St. Louis; Ambassador club; basketball; volunteered at World Bird Sanctuary; Youth in Need; St. Louis Life; St. Louis fish farm.

College: Murray State.

Goal: “I hope to become an occupational health and safety worker.”

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite book: “Left to Tell.”

Favorite musician: Metallica.

Role model: My dad. “He embodies everything I wish to be when I grow up. A hard-working individual who can take on the world without backing down.”

