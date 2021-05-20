Barat: Nick Albers

Sports: Golf.
Academic bio: Missouri Scholars Academy; Barat Academy presidents honors.
Activities: National Honor Society vice president; Honor Council president; Youth Leadership St. Louis; Ambassador club; basketball; volunteered at World Bird Sanctuary; Youth in Need; St. Louis Life; St. Louis fish farm.
College: Murray State.
Goal: “I hope to become an occupational health and safety worker.”
Favorite subject: History.
Favorite book: “Left to Tell.”
Favorite musician: Metallica.
Role model: My dad. “He embodies everything I wish to be when I grow up. A hard-working individual who can take on the world without backing down.”