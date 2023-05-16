Barat: Nick Floyd May 16, 2023 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barat Scholar Athlete Nick Floyd Sports: Golf.Athletic bio: Team captain.Activities: Volunteer work at Country Acres Rescue every Wednesday.College: St. Louis Community College-Wildwood.Favorite subject: History. “I enjoy looking back at the past and seeing what shaped our world.”Favorite musician: Tyler Childers.Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby.”Role model: My dad. “He has sacrificed and overcome so much for our family.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schools A through C