Bayless: Lyna Le

Academic rank: 24 of 129.
Sports: Soccer, volleyball, cheerleading. “Playing sports is one of my favorite highlights. Moreover, I got to make new friendships and memories that I will forever cherish. Being an athlete will always come with benefits. For example, sports has helped me develop great time management and teamwork skills which will prepare me for college.”
Academic bio: National Honor Society; South Technical Veterinary Assistant program.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: first team all-conference; team captain. Soccer: second team all-conference; team captain (two years); MSHSAA Sportsmanship Summit representative.
Activities: Children's World Aquarium volunteer; drawing, painting.
College, major: SIU Edwardsville, pre-veterinary.
Goal: “I hope to become a role model and live happy doing the things I love. I want to also be someone who contributes to helping people and animals. Taking care of myself, others and my community will make me very happy.”
Favorite subject: “Math is really challenging and gets your mind running. Moreover, it takes a complicated problem and makes it simpler!”
Favorite book: “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou. “This book is so strong and really shows how much she grew and overcame traumas. At the end, she rediscovered her own voice, and I think that her journey is truly beautiful.”
Favorite musician: Billie Eilish.
Role model: “My parents work very hard every day. I am very thankful for the way they are, and I would do anything for them!”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.