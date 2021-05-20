 Skip to main content
Bayless: Peony Duong
Bayless: Peony Duong

Academic rank: 2 of 107.

Sports: Basketball, volleyball.

Academic bio: St. Louis Community College-Meramec Dean's List; "A" Honor Roll.

Athletic bio: 2019 SCAA all-conference girls soccer second team.

Activities: National Honor Society president; Bayless Theatre Company Musical Crew; volunteer: Barnes Jewish Hospital.

College: University of Southern California.

Goal: “I hope to open up my own tea shop and achieve a new version of success for my family!”

Favorite subjects: English and math. “English provides me a creative outlet to explore new ideas while math challenges me to think critically.”

Favorite book: "The Courage to be Disliked" by Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi.

Favorite musician: BTS.

Role model: “My friend and teammate, Cayla. She is so inspiring to me not only because of her confidence, but because of her leadership abilities.”

 Scholar Athlete
