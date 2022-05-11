Bayless: Sebastion Chavez-Medlin May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bayless Sebastion Chavez-Medlin Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 1.Sports: Football, track and field.Academic bio: 31 ACT; 4.3 grade point average.Athletic bio: Football: Academic all-state team; all-conference honorable mention; and second team all-district.Activities: Art club (painting a mural in the school).College: Missouri S&T.Goal: “I hope to become a robotics engineer.”Favorite subject: Science. “It helps us understand the world around us, and we can have a lot of fun while using it.” Favorite book: “The Things They Carried” by Tim O'Brien.Role model: “I look up to many of the people I surround myself with. It helps me be the best I can be, because they want that for me.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Team Honorable Mention Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools A through C Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring