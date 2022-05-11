 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Belleville East: Chris Mueller

Academic rank: 68 of 565.

Sports: Football, wrestling.

Academic bio: Lancer Medallion; Illinois State Scholar; Belle Clair Rotary Scholar Athlete of the Year; academic all-conference (football, wrestling); honor roll.

Athletic bio: Football: Team captain, offensive MVP and second team all-conference (2021). Wrestling: second team all-conference (2022). Coach Dean Renn Senior Leadership Award (2021).

Activities: Softball manager; Special Olympics flag football volunteer; YMCA food distribution volunteer; fishing; computers and technology.

College: Illinois Wesleyan.

Goal: “I hope to one day become an electrical engineer in the field of power distribution.”

Favorite subject: Physics. “It is my favorite subject because it fascinates me the most and applies to my interests.”

Favorite book: “Looking for Alaska.”

Role model: “All of my high school coaches (including football coach Mike Harrison and wrestling coach Maurice Brown).”

