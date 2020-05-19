Belleville East: Gracie English
Gracie English, Belleville East

Academic rank: 72 of 591.

Sports: Soccer.

Academic bio: Academic all-conference; Rho Kappa; honor roll.

Athletic bio: McDonald’s student-athlete of the week; STLhighschoolsports.com athlete of the week; first team all-conference; all-sectional; Belleville East offensive player of the year and MVP.

Activities: Club soccer with St. Louis Scott Gallagher; SPENSA volunteer.

College: St. Louis University.

Goal: "I want to become an orthodontist and hope to win an A-10 championship and a first-round NCAA tournament win at SLU.”

Favorite subject: History. “I’ve always had the best history teachers that make learning fun and engaging for us students.”

Favorite book: "The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton.

Favorite musician: LANY.

Role model: My parents. "They are always hard-working, determined and very caring, which are all attributes I would like to have from them. They are always doing the most for my brother and me and I am grateful for them.”

