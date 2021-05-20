Belleville East: Tyler Butler

Academic rank: 130 of 542.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball.
Academic bio: Lancer Medallion: 2018, 2021; National Honor Society president; honor roll.
Athletic bio: Basketball: first team all-conference and team MVP (2020, 2021); top 10 in program history for rebounds. Volleyball: Unsung Hero award (2020);
Activities: Future Business Leaders of America; office worker; Spanish Club; Medical Explorers; run Etsy business selling handmade crafts; biking.
College: SIU Edwardsville.
Goal: “I hope to receive my doctorate in pharmacy within six years.”
Favorite subject: Spanish.
Favorite book: “This is Where it Ends.”
Favorite musicians: Drake; Ariana Grande; Layton Greene.
Role model: My mom. “She continues to push me through anything I put my mind to, I know she always has my back, and the opportunities she sets for me are endless!”