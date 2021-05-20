 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belleville East: Tyler Butler
0 comments

Belleville East: Tyler Butler

  • 0

Academic rank: 130 of 542.

Sports: Volleyball, basketball.

Academic bio: Lancer Medallion: 2018, 2021; National Honor Society president; honor roll.

Athletic bio: Basketball: first team all-conference and team MVP (2020, 2021); top 10 in program history for rebounds. Volleyball: Unsung Hero award (2020);

Activities: Future Business Leaders of America; office worker; Spanish Club; Medical Explorers; run Etsy business selling handmade crafts; biking.

College: SIU Edwardsville.

Goal: “I hope to receive my doctorate in pharmacy within six years.”

Favorite subject: Spanish.

Favorite book: “This is Where it Ends.”

Favorite musicians: Drake; Ariana Grande; Layton Greene.

Role model: My mom. “She continues to push me through anything I put my mind to, I know she always has my back, and the opportunities she sets for me are endless!”

Belleville East Tyler Butler

Belleville East Tyler Butler

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports