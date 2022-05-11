Belleville West: Alyssa Elliott

Academic rank: 58 of 585.
Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: Mighty Maroon award; National Honor Society high honors; academic all-conference (three years); cross country scholar athlete; Belleville Rotary Club Women of Achievements Award for Athletics (senior).
Athletic bio: Four-year varsity athlete. Cross country: Four-year individual state qualifier; Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2020) and third team (2021); Big River All-Metro first team (2020); team MVP award (four years); first team all-conference (three years); captain award (two years); school record holder. Track and field: 110 percent award.
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Key Club; National Honor Society; Rho Kappa. Volunteer: Belleville Area Humane Society; Belleville District No. 118; Kidslife Center, SWERVE team and VBS volunteer at First Baptist O'Fallon Church. Hobbies: Hiking, playing basketball, playing board games.
College: Missouri Southern State.
Goal: “I hope to become a high school history teacher. History has always captivated my attention. I have had teachers that make the subject fun and use creative ways to engage their students. I am typically a visual learner, therefore, I want to find ways for my students to actively learn instead of just listening to me lecture. Ever since a young age I've enjoyed going to school and my teachers made all the difference. My goal is that my students look forward to coming to class. They want to learn, but they also know that they can come to me. I want to be the teacher that impacts students’ lives past just the material. In addition, I would like to be a cross country and track coach. I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for my incredible coaches. Someday I hope to inspire younger athletes like my coaches inspired me.”
Favorite subject: AP U.S. history. “I have always enjoyed history because I find it fascinating to learn about wars and how countries have evolved. I find learning about former presidents intriguing.”
Favorite book: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry. “My seventh grade English teacher, Mrs. Sakran, read this book with our class and I went on to read the entire series.”
Role model: My mom. “Ever since I was young she was always there to make me laugh when I was frustrated or give me a hug when I was upset. Whether sitting alongside the basketball court or running from one spot to the next at cross country meets she is has always been there to support me. Hours upon hours she and my dad spent driving me to and from practices, games, and meets. Outside of sports she is an active volunteer in the Kidslife Ministry at our church. When kindergartener's faces light up when she walks into the room, you know there's something special about her. Not only do young children look up to her, but her junior high students at school do as well. I can't help but smile when students come up to me and ask if Mrs. Elliott is my mom. They then go on to say how much they loved her in class. My mom is a hard worker and the strongest woman I know. I can't thank her enough for all she's done. I wouldn't be who I am today if I wasn't blessed with such an amazing woman in my life who I get to call Mom.”