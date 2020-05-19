Belleville West: Jessica Coughlin
Jessica Coughlin, Belleville West

Academic rank: 1 of 503.

Sports: Track and field, softball, basketball, cross country.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; English Honor Society; Rho Kappa; Renaissance; Illinois State Scholar2020 Young Women’s Achievement Award-athletics; track academic all-conference; IL History Day Regional Award (2018); student of the month (Dec. 2017).

Athletic bio: Cross country: Belleville West rookie of the year (2018). Softball: first team all-conference outfield (2018); Belleville West Silver Slugger (2017); Belleville News-Democrat Class 4A-3A second team outfield (2018). Track and field: 2018 team MVP; Post-Dispatch All-Metro third team, 400 meters (2018); Class 3A state qualifier in 100, 200, 400 and 1600 relay (2019); 100, 200 and 400 (2018); 400, long jump, 400 relay, 800 relay and 1600 relay (2017); fourth place at state in 400 relay (2017); sixth place at state in 400 (2018); first team all-conference 400 relay (2019), 200 and 400 (2018); second team all-conference in 100, 200 and 400 (2019); in 400 and long jump (2017); team rookie of the year (2017).

Activities: Spanish Club.

College, major: University of Notre Dame, chemical engineering.

Goal: “I want to become a chemical engineer and make a positive impact on the environment.”

Favorite subject: Chemistry. “My teacher made the class enjoyable.”

Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Favorite musician: Marren Morris.

Role model: My parents. “They push me to my limits and to be the best that I can be.”

