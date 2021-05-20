 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belleville West: Taylor Geluck
0 comments

Belleville West: Taylor Geluck

  • 0

Academic rank: 1 of 448.

Sports: Softball, volleyball.

Academic bio: Student of the month (Sept. 2017); Hugh O' Brian Youth Leadership Conference nominee (2019); Illinois Leadership Seminar nominee (2019); winner of Coca-Cola's 2020 Sustainability Innovation Challenge and $10,000 grant; regional champion in Math Team competition (2020); Science Olympiad JV regional champion for Rube Goldberg Device (2019); third place in forensics at JV Science Olympiad Regional (2019); Mighty Maroon Character Award (2019); International Rotary Young Women of Achievement Award (2021); class president (2017-21); Renaissance (2017-21).

Athletic bio: Softball: All-Southwestern Conference second team (2019); Silver Slugger Hitting Award (2019); four-year varsity starter; scholar athlete (four years). Volleyball: scholar athlete (four years).

Activities: Student Council class president; prom chair; head of Belleville West's Environmental Conservation Group; math team; science Olympiad; Students on the Go Half-Marathon running club; National Honor Society; French honors society; Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy; Belleville Area Humane Society volunteer; tutor.

College, major: Washington University, major in biology and minor in environmental studies on the pre-veterinary track.

Goal: “I plan on becoming a veterinary surgeon. My long-term goal is to own my own environmentally-sound surgical practice where I can make veterinary care more accessible and affordable.”

Favorite subjects: Math; geometry.

Favorite book: “"The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood.

Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.

Role model: My parents. “I wouldn't be the person I am today without their support, sacrifices, and love. I aspire to be as selfless and strong as they are.”

Belleville West Taylor Geluck

Belleville West Taylor Geluck

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports