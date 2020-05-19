Borgia: Drew Snider
Borgia: Drew Snider

Drew Snider, Borgia

Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: National Merit finalist, Student of Distinction (4.0 GPA); National Honor Society president.

Athletic bio: Cross country: four-time state qualifier.

Activities: Peter and Paul Community Services volunteer; All Abilities Athletics volunteer.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: “I hope to excel in the medical field and become a successful neurologist.”

Favorite subject: Chemistry. “I have always enjoyed and excelled in the sciences and have found chemistry to be the most interesting.”

Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” by J.K. Rowling.

Favorite musician: Coldplay.

Role model: My parents. “They have raised me to be who I am and have helped me achieve my current accomplishments.”

