Borgia: Kaitlyn Patke

Academic bio: Freshman, sophomore, junior leadership awards; National Honor Society academic letter; “Person of the Year” in junior class; St. Peter leadership; Blue and Gold Boosters Scholarship (senior).
Athletic bio: Basketball: Scored more than 1,000 points in career; conference offensive player of the year (2022); Missourian all-area first team (2020, 2021) and third team (2019); first team all-conference (three years); first team all-district (three years); several all-tournament selections. Volleyball: Class 3 state championship team (2019); Class 3 third place (2018) and Class 5 third place (2020) teams; first team all-conference (2019, 2021); second team all-area (2019); all-district second team (2019, 2020).
Activities: Student Council senior officer; Student-Teacher Advancement Corp president; Future Business Leaders of America president; Luke 18; Christian Life Communities; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; campus ministry; Christ’s Leaders in Faith; Healthy Lifestyles; student ambassadors.
Goal: “I hope to become a successful mother, wife and business owner. I love the idea of having a family and providing for them through my business. I have no idea what that business is yet, but I will create a positive atmosphere for all who are a part of my career.”
Favorite subject: Chemistry. “I love my teacher and the hands-on approach in the classroom.”
Favorite book: “Faith, Hope, and Ivy June.”
Role model: “My dad is my role model and has been for many years. To start, my dad started coaching me at a young age. The basis of our relationship was sports he coached me in (softball and basketball), while supporting me from the sidelines while I played soccer and volleyball. I owe a large portion of my success to him. My basketball success, yes, but I wouldn’t be the individual I am right now if it wasn’t for him. He sets the example, day in and day out, to work as hard as you can and love and lean on your family when all else fails. I am never alone because I know I have my dad by my side. It will be very tough to leave him when I go to college, but I know he will be cheering for me in the stands at most of my games. My dad is my role model because he puts his heart into everything he has. I love him to the moon and back.”