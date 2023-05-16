Sports: Volleyball (three years); track and field (four years).
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar; American Volleyball Coaches Association best and brightest; Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association academic all-state (2022).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: first team all-Cahokia Conference; Autumn Classic all-tournament; team offensive award (2022); Clinton County prep athlete of the week; Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association second team all-state; Union Banner player of the week; American Volleyball Coaches Association all-region.
Activities: Spanish Club; leadership committee; pit crew; PCCS; volunteer at local veterinary clinics.
College: I plan on attending Millikin University and to major in biology. I will also play volleyball for Millikin.
Favorite subject: Biology. “It is a peek into what I want to be in the future. I want to study veterinary medicine.”
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee.
Role model: My high school volleyball coach, Kathy Kohnen. “She is a role model for me because not only has she taught me how to improve my abilities on the volleyball court and how to be a leader, but also how to be a strong individual outside of volleyball. She has shown me what physical and mental toughness looks like both on and off the court.”