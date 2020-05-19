Breese Central: Grace Boeschen

Academic rank: 4.
Sports: Basketball, volleyball (four-year varsity player in each).
Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Heisman Award qualifier; Civic Memorial Shootout player of the game; Central PAWS Shootout player of the game.
Activities: Spanish Club (vice president); Fellowship of Christian Athletes (leader); Partnership for Career and College Success; baseball statistician; Relay for Life; Snack Pack Program.
College: SIU Edwardsville.
Goal: “I plan on becoming a speech language pathologist.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I like to solve problems and my teachers were always positive and fun.”
Favorite book: “The Last Song” by Nicholas Sparks.
Favorite musician: Kacey Musgraves.
Role model: “My mom and my sister because they are hard workers and always give the best advice.”
