Breese Central: Kyle Athmer
Breese Central: Kyle Athmer

Academic rank: 6 of 144.

Sports: Football, basketball, baseball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar.

Athletic bio: First Illinois high school athlete to throw for 300 yards and five touchdowns in a football game and then throw a complete game shutout in baseball in less than 24 hours; Chicago Bears and Athletico all-star award.

Activities: Volunteer at Albers Friends of the Cougars Fish Fry.

College: Missouri S&T.

Goal: “I hope to get a steady and secure job so that I am able to support a family.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “1984,” by George Orwell.

Favorite musician: Luke Combs.

Role model: My father. “To me he is everything I want to be as a man in the future.”

 Scholar Athlete
