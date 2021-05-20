Breese Central: Kyle Athmer

Academic rank: 6 of 144.
Sports: Football, basketball, baseball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar.
Athletic bio: First Illinois high school athlete to throw for 300 yards and five touchdowns in a football game and then throw a complete game shutout in baseball in less than 24 hours; Chicago Bears and Athletico all-star award.
Activities: Volunteer at Albers Friends of the Cougars Fish Fry.
College: Missouri S&T.
Goal: “I hope to get a steady and secure job so that I am able to support a family.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “1984,” by George Orwell.
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Role model: My father. “To me he is everything I want to be as a man in the future.”