Breese Central: Luke Strubhart May 11, 2022 17 min ago Breese Central Luke Strubhart Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 2.Sports: Basketball, football, track and field.Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society.Athletic bio: Basketball: all-conference and honorable mention all-state.Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Leadership Club; CEO program; Spanish club; Pit Crew. Volunteer: Buddy Walk; community park cleanup days; helping renovate local church.College: SIU Edwardsville.Goal: "I plan to pursue a career in finance specializing in investments. Also, I plan on working with real estate." Favorite subject: Math. "I enjoy working through and solving problems. I have always liked working with numbers."Favorite book: "Raise Your Game" by Alan Stein Jr. Role model: Kobe Bryant. "I value his work ethic and dedication to his craft. Kobe never made any excuses and always remembered to focus on the little things in his training."