Breese Central: Luke Strubhart

Academic rank: 2.

Sports: Basketball, football, track and field.

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Basketball: all-conference and honorable mention all-state.

Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Leadership Club; CEO program; Spanish club; Pit Crew. Volunteer: Buddy Walk; community park cleanup days; helping renovate local church.

College: SIU Edwardsville.

Goal: “I plan to pursue a career in finance specializing in investments. Also, I plan on working with real estate.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I enjoy working through and solving problems. I have always liked working with numbers.”

Favorite book: “Raise Your Game” by Alan Stein Jr.

Role model: Kobe Bryant. “I value his work ethic and dedication to his craft. Kobe never made any excuses and always remembered to focus on the little things in his training.”

