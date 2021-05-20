Brentwood: Amelia Ayotte

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Softball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; 4.22 GPA; academic lettermen; Outstanding Leadership award.
Athletic bio: First team all-conference and all-district; Brentwood career record holder for average, home runs, RBI, runs scored.
Activities: Student Council (vice president); speech and debate (three-time district finalist); robotics (state qualifier); Friends of Rachel; volunteer: voting polls; Special Olympics; Veteran’s hospital.
College, major: Millikin University, biology/pre-medicine.
Goal: “I hope to become a traveling doctor to help those who don't receive good medical care. I also hope to work with young children.”
Favorite subjects: Math, science.
Favorite book: “Siddhartha,” by Hermann Hesse. “Because it focuses on the journey of self-discovery and has really interesting religious concepts that aren't always talked about in school.”
Favorite musician: Clinton Kane.
Role model: My high school math teacher and softball coach, Kelly Javier. “She treats people the way everyone deserves to be treated. She always finds the good in others and forces people to find the good in themselves. She has helped me become the leader and woman that I am today, and I continue to want to better myself because of her.”