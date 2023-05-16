Brentwood: Ian Thornton May 16, 2023 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brentwood Scholar Athlete Ian Thornton Sports: Basketball (four years); baseball (four years).Academic bio: 4.13 grade point average; 32 ACT.Athletic bio: Basketball: conference player of the year; first team all-conference (three seasons); baseball: first team all-conference (two seasons).Activities: Volunteer: National Honor Society; Brentwood sports programs.College: I plan to attend Truman State University to play baseball.Favorite subject: Statistics. “I would also like to pursue statistics as a career.” Favorite musician: NWA.Role model: My mother. “She worked very hard when she was younger to help provide for us now and has given me many great opportunities.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schools A through C