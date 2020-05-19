Brentwood: Nathan Butler

Sports: Football, soccer, wrestling, baseball.
Academic bio: 4.18 cumulative GPA; National Honor Society; honor roll; German Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Wrestling: three-time state qualifier; more than 100 career wins. Football: 2016 district champion team member.
Activities: Student council; German club; Fellowship Christian Athletes huddle leader; stagehand for thespian society; volunteer at blood drive and Butterfly Dream Pageant.
College, major: Bellarmine University, physics.
Goal: “I hope that I can use my education to better the world we live in. I hope to live a happy life filled with the people that I love and that I can live a joyful and prosperous life.”
Favorite subject: Physics. “Because of the applications of math and it is the science of understanding how the universe works.”
Favorite book: “Animal Farm” by George Orwell.
Favorite musician: KB.
Role model: My mom. “Because of all the volunteer work she does for the school and the sports I play. She does so much work for other people just so that they can enjoy things and have fun. She has such a strong work ethic that hopefully one day I can replicate even a fraction of it.”
