You have permission to edit this article.
Brussels: Emma Clark
Brussels: Emma Clark

Academic rank: 2.

Sports: Volleyball, basketball.

Academic bio: High honor roll; National Honor Society; fifth place in Olympiad; DAR Good Citizen award.

Activities: Pep Club president; Civics Club president; volunteering; waitress at local restaurant; giving blood annually for the Red Cross; Scholastic Bowl.

College: Maryville University.

Goal: “I am striving to become a nurse anesthetist.”

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite book: “Uncle Tom's Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Favorite musician: Alicia Keys.

Role model: “The selfless people fighting for America in battle. The courage it takes to be a part of a military branch is overwhelming. I will never take for granted what they are doing for America.”

 Scholar Athlete
