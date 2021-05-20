Brussels: Emma Clark

Academic rank: 2.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball.
Academic bio: High honor roll; National Honor Society; fifth place in Olympiad; DAR Good Citizen award.
Activities: Pep Club president; Civics Club president; volunteering; waitress at local restaurant; giving blood annually for the Red Cross; Scholastic Bowl.
College: Maryville University.
Goal: “I am striving to become a nurse anesthetist.”
Favorite subject: History.
Favorite book: “Uncle Tom's Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe.
Favorite musician: Alicia Keys.
Role model: “The selfless people fighting for America in battle. The courage it takes to be a part of a military branch is overwhelming. I will never take for granted what they are doing for America.”