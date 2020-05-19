Brussels: Logan Jacobs

Academic rank: 2.
Sports: Volleyball, softball.
Academic bio: Student of the month (three times); honor roll; Daughters of the American Revolution award; Barat Scholarship from Maryville University.
Athletic bio: Second-team all-conference (volleyball).
Activities: National Honor Society; Civics Club; Pep Club; class officer (four years). Volunteer: blood drives; helped organize and work a Veteran’s Dinner; Vacation Bible School; canned food drives; LifeBridge Partnership; organized and planned care packages for military; Junior Achievement.
College: Maryville University.
Goal: “I hope to become a successful pediatric occupational therapist, helping kids to find their independence and confidence despite any hardships. Most importantly though, I want to get married, have a family to come home to and be happy with the life I was blessed with.”
Favorite subject: English. “I enjoy writing and analyzing authors' texts, connecting with people through literature, and because my English teacher, Mrs. Hartle, inspires me every day to be a better person who makes coming to class a joy.”
Favorite book: “A Darker Shade of Magic” by V.E. Schwab.
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Role model: My mom. “She has been through a lot in her life and still has joy and continues to be an amazing mother and person. She works hard at everything she does and never gives up on anything.”
