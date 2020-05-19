Brussels: Logan Jacobs
0 comments

Brussels: Logan Jacobs

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Logan Jacobs, Brussels

Logan Jacobs, Brussels

Academic rank: 2.

Sports: Volleyball, softball.

Academic bio: Student of the month (three times); honor roll; Daughters of the American Revolution award; Barat Scholarship from Maryville University.

Athletic bio: Second-team all-conference (volleyball).

Activities: National Honor Society; Civics Club; Pep Club; class officer (four years). Volunteer: blood drives; helped organize and work a Veteran’s Dinner; Vacation Bible School; canned food drives; LifeBridge Partnership; organized and planned care packages for military; Junior Achievement.

College: Maryville University.

Goal: “I hope to become a successful pediatric occupational therapist, helping kids to find their independence and confidence despite any hardships. Most importantly though, I want to get married, have a family to come home to and be happy with the life I was blessed with.”

Favorite subject: English. “I enjoy writing and analyzing authors' texts, connecting with people through literature, and because my English teacher, Mrs. Hartle, inspires me every day to be a better person who makes coming to class a joy.”

Favorite book: “A Darker Shade of Magic” by V.E. Schwab.

Favorite musician: Luke Combs.

Role model: My mom. “She has been through a lot in her life and still has joy and continues to be an amazing mother and person. She works hard at everything she does and never gives up on anything.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports