Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; Illinois academic all-state nominee; high honor roll; Western Illinois Valley Conference all-academic team; Silver Medallion recipient.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: Pike County Conference first team all-tournament; Pike County Conference second team all-conference; Western Illinois Valley Conference second team all-conference; Western Illinois Valley Conference sportsmanship award. Scholastic Bowl: Pike County Conference all-Conference (Received this award twice)
Activities: Civics club; pep club; National Honor Society (president); class of 2023 president (four years). Volunteer: Girl Scouts Veteran's Day Dinner; our school's Santa's Workshop; local canned food drives; local town park benefits; St. Matthew's Church Benefit, and our school's Easter egg hunts.
College: I plan to attend SIU Edwardsville to pursue a degree in economics with a minor in pre-law and eventually attend law school.
Favorite subject: English. “I love to read and write.”
Favorite musician: J. Cole.
Favorite book: “The Shadow Throne” by Jennifer A. Nielsen.
Role model: “Lon Grandia, a local doctor in our small town who pursued his passion of learning, an awesome person to look up to. Despite his vast medical knowledge, he never turns down an opportunity to learn something new unrelated to his field. In addition to his positive mindset, he attends all the local sporting events to support our county's schools and provide immediate first-aid if needed. I think Lon is a great role model because he puts others before himself and inspires the young individuals in our community to never stop doing what you love.”