Bunker Hill: Alexis Jarman
Bunker Hill: Alexis Jarman

Alexis Jarman, Bunker Hill

Alexis Jarman, Bunker Hill

Academic rank: 10 of 45.

Sports: Basketball, volleyball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; principal’s list; math award.

Athletic bio: Lunch Pail Award; MVP; volleyball honorable mention all-conference.

Activities: Volunteer work at town park, assistant coach for t-ball/softball.

College: Lewis and Clark Community College.

Goal: “I hope to pursue my dream of becoming a criminal lawyer.”

Favorite subject: Art.

Favorite book: “Milk and Honey” by Kaur.

Favorite musicians: Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Juice Wrld.

Role model: My mom. “I aspire to be as strong and beautiful as her when I grow up.”

