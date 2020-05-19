Bunker Hill: Alexis Jarman

Academic rank: 10 of 45.
Sports: Basketball, volleyball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; principal’s list; math award.
Athletic bio: Lunch Pail Award; MVP; volleyball honorable mention all-conference.
Activities: Volunteer work at town park, assistant coach for t-ball/softball.
College: Lewis and Clark Community College.
Goal: “I hope to pursue my dream of becoming a criminal lawyer.”
Favorite subject: Art.
Favorite book: “Milk and Honey” by Kaur.
Favorite musicians: Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Juice Wrld.
Role model: My mom. “I aspire to be as strong and beautiful as her when I grow up.”
