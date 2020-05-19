Cahokia: Antwan Baker
Antwan Baker, Cahokia

Academic rank: Top 6 percent.

Sports: Football, basketball, track and field.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; high honor roll.

Athletic bio: First team all-conference basketball; second team all-conference football.

Activities: Helping Hand.

College: Missouri Southern State.

Goal: "I hope to accomplish becoming a successful traveling registered nurse.”

Favorite subject: Math. “It really helps your brain and makes you think on multi-step problems that will help you face different problems in life.”

Favorite book: "Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer.

Favorite musician: Drake.

Role model: My mother. “She always overcomes obstacles and does what she have to do no matter what to be successful.”

