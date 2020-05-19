Cahokia: Antwan Baker

Academic rank: Top 6 percent.
Sports: Football, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; high honor roll.
Athletic bio: First team all-conference basketball; second team all-conference football.
Activities: Helping Hand.
College: Missouri Southern State.
Goal: "I hope to accomplish becoming a successful traveling registered nurse.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It really helps your brain and makes you think on multi-step problems that will help you face different problems in life.”
Favorite book: "Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer.
Favorite musician: Drake.
Role model: My mother. “She always overcomes obstacles and does what she have to do no matter what to be successful.”
