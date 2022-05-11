Cahokia: Jimeque Harvey May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cahokia Jimeque Harvey Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 27 of 117.Sports: Basketball, football, track and field, baseball.Academic bio: Scholarships.Athletic bio: Most valuable player, multiple games.Activities: Photography.College: Undecided.Goal: “(Become) a business owner.”Favorite subject: Math. “Because I am really good with numbers.” Favorite book: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”Role model: “Steve Harvey because he became very wealthy without any degree.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Steve Harvey Owner Undecided Diary Sport Literature STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools A through C Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring