Cardinal Ritter: Artrell Miller May 11, 2022

Cardinal Ritter Artrell Miller Scholar Athlete

Academic rank: 4.
Sports: Football, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: First team all-district.
Activities: Investment Club; Debate Club.
College: Washington University.
Goal: "I hope to develop infrastructure projects to make the community better for the homeless."
Favorite subject: Math. "It challenges me and forces me to think critically."
Favorite book: "The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas."
Role model: "My father because he has heavily impacted my life throughout his incarceration."