Cardinal Ritter: Kristin Booker

Academic rank: 2 of 64.
Sports: Basketball, track and field.
Athletic bio: Class salutatorian.
Activities: 4H Club; Intern Leadership Program.
College: Saint Xavier.
Goal: “I hope to improve as an athlete and academically. I want to be a physical therapist.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I like to play with numbers and solve problems, even if it gets complicated.”
Role model: My mom. “She reminds me that nothing is given, I have to earn it and want it. Also to never give up, and work hard no matter what!”