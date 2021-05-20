 Skip to main content
Cardinal Ritter: Kristin Booker
Cardinal Ritter: Kristin Booker

Academic rank: 2 of 64.

Sports: Basketball, track and field.

Athletic bio: Class salutatorian.

Activities: 4H Club; Intern Leadership Program.

College: Saint Xavier.

Goal: “I hope to improve as an athlete and academically. I want to be a physical therapist.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I like to play with numbers and solve problems, even if it gets complicated.”

Role model: My mom. “She reminds me that nothing is given, I have to earn it and want it. Also to never give up, and work hard no matter what!”

 Scholar Athlete
