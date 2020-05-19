Cardinal Ritter: Lee Steward

Academic rank: 17 of 71.
Sports: Track and field.
Athletic bio: State champion with track team.
Activities: Esports; volunteer work through Christian service hours.
College, major: SIU Carbondale or Western Texas College, mechanical engineering.
Goal: “I hope to become a rich and successful person that doesn't have to pay off anything.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I love to deal with numbers and find different ways to solve different problems for different equations. Also, I will need it to help me become a mechanical engineer, which is my major going into college.
Favorite book: “The Invisible Man.”
Role model: My mom, coaches and friends. “A lot of people helped me on my journey to make me become who I am today. I love every single person that has helped me become successful and helped me when things were rough. Also I think God as a role model because he blessed me and gave me the power to fight through pain.”
