Carlinville: Brigid Dunn

Academic rank: 1 of 107.
Sports: Golf.
Academic bio: Scholastic Bowl; Illinois State Scholar; DAR Good Citizen of Illinois; Lions Academic Award; academic letter; IHSA scholastic achievement.
Athletic bio: All-South Central Conference.
Activities: Band; Girl Scouts; math team; Interact; Academic Challenge; National Honor Society; Democracy School Club.
College, major: University of Notre Dame, international economics and global affairs.
Goal: “I would like to become a government or (United Nations) official, specifically in the field of diplomatic relations and refugee and humanitarian crises.”
Favorite subjects: AP U.S. history and economics.
Favorite book: “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini.
Favorite musician: The Strokes.
Role model: Ruth Bader Ginsberg. “She fought ardently for women's rights her entire life so young women could pursue their dreams without any restraints. I admire her resilience in the face of adversity and confidence in her own abilities and hope to mirror those traits throughout my life.”