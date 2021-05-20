 Skip to main content
Carlinville: Brigid Dunn
Carlinville: Brigid Dunn

Academic rank: 1 of 107.

Sports: Golf.

Academic bio: Scholastic Bowl; Illinois State Scholar; DAR Good Citizen of Illinois; Lions Academic Award; academic letter; IHSA scholastic achievement.

Athletic bio: All-South Central Conference.

Activities: Band; Girl Scouts; math team; Interact; Academic Challenge; National Honor Society; Democracy School Club.

College, major: University of Notre Dame, international economics and global affairs.

Goal: “I would like to become a government or (United Nations) official, specifically in the field of diplomatic relations and refugee and humanitarian crises.”

Favorite subjects: AP U.S. history and economics.

Favorite book: “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini.

Favorite musician: The Strokes.

Role model: Ruth Bader Ginsberg. “She fought ardently for women's rights her entire life so young women could pursue their dreams without any restraints. I admire her resilience in the face of adversity and confidence in her own abilities and hope to mirror those traits throughout my life.”

 Scholar Athlete
