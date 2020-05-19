Carlinville: Sarah DeNeve

Academic rank: 1 of 93.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: Junior class Marshal (May 2019); commended student in National Merit Scholarship Program (2019); Illinois State Scholar (2019); IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award (2019); IHSA All-State academic team honorable mention (2020); Lewis & Clark Community College Silver Medallion Award (2020); Lions Academic Excellence Award (2017, 2018, 2019); Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award (2020); Carlinville High School Citizenship Award (2018); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: team captain (2019); MVP (2019); 110% Award (2018); Most Improved Award (2017); varsity setter award (2019, 2020); sectional champion (2017); first team all-South Central Conference (2019); second team all-South Central Conference (2018). Basketball: team captain (2019-20); regional champion (2020). Soccer: second team all-South Central Conference goalkeeper (2018, 2019); most improved award (2017); regional champion (2017, 2018, 2019).
Activities: Student council (president 2019-2020, vice president 2018-2019); class officer (president 2018-2019 & 2019-2020, vice president 2017-2018); band (marching band drum major 2018 and 2019); math team; academic challenge team; all-school musical; F.O.R.C.E. (Friends Offering Respect Community and Empathy); altar server and greeter at St. Mary and Joseph Church; volunteer for local Rotary Club; participant in church mission trip (2017); clarinetist in Carlinville Municipal Band.
College, major: Illinois State, mathematics.
Goal: “Obtaining a job with math at its center is my future career goal, and I believe that diving deeper into math in my collegiate studies will help me achieve that goal. I also feel that it is important to be a good citizen for my community and a dependable friend and family member as an adult.”
Favorite subject: “Math has always been my favorite subject. Solving math problems brings me a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction that is hard to replicate in other subjects. For this reason, I hope to continue to study math while at college.”
Favorite book: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
Favorite musician: Thomas Rhett.
Role model: My parents. “They are kind, hard-working, and dedicated people. They are devoted to their family and work, but also to helping others. I admire both of them very much, and I hope to be like them someday.”
