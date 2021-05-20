Carlyle: Grace Rensing

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Softball, volleyball.
Academic bio: High honor roll; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; second in state and sixth in nation for public speaking through Future Business Leaders of America; sixth in state for impromptu speaking (FBLA).
Athletic bio: Illinois Scholastic Athlete award.
Activities: Student council; Spanish club; science club; Team Quest; WYSE academic challenge team; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; yearbook; volunteer coach for the YMCA youth spring volleyball league; work at Chaddy Daddy BBQ in Carlyle and for the Carlyle City Parks and Recreation Department.
College: Iowa State.
Goal: “I hope to work toward advancements for sustainable life outside of Earth.”
Favorite subject: Physics. "I enjoy seeing how to incorporate math in real life situations. Additionally, my teacher Mrs. Lingley, is extremely helpful and does a great job of keeping students engaged."
Favorite book: “I enjoy works by Edgar Allan Poe.”
Favorite musician: Juice WRLD.