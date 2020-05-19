Carlyle: Zack Barnes
Carlyle: Zack Barnes

  • 0
Zack Barnes, Carlyle

Academic rank: 9.

Sports: Soccer, baseball.

Academic bio: Honor roll; Carlyle student of the month (February); National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Soccer: all-Cahokia Conference.

Activities: Student council; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Future Farmers of America; Building Trades. Volunteer: Trinity Lutheran Church; coach youth soccer; local food pantry.

College: Southwestern Illinois College.

Goal: “I hope to be a construction superintendent.”

Favorite subject: Construction. “It teaches me lots of different useful things that I can use when I'm older.”

Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Favorite musicians: Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line.

Role model: My grandpa. “He is an incredible person that always does the right thing and is always extremely helpful.”

