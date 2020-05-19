Carlyle: Zack Barnes

Academic rank: 9.
Sports: Soccer, baseball.
Academic bio: Honor roll; Carlyle student of the month (February); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Soccer: all-Cahokia Conference.
Activities: Student council; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Future Farmers of America; Building Trades. Volunteer: Trinity Lutheran Church; coach youth soccer; local food pantry.
College: Southwestern Illinois College.
Goal: “I hope to be a construction superintendent.”
Favorite subject: Construction. “It teaches me lots of different useful things that I can use when I'm older.”
Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Favorite musicians: Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line.
Role model: My grandpa. “He is an incredible person that always does the right thing and is always extremely helpful.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.