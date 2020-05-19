Carnahan: Andrew Hudson

Academic rank: 11 of 74.
Sports: Track and field, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: Received $20,000 scholarship for Rotary Young Citizens Award; nominated for National Honor Society of high school scholars; nominated for National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
Athletic bio: Track: all-state, holds school record in 200-meter dash with a time of 21.66 seconds, won gold medal at AAU Junior Olympics in 2019.
Activities: Volunteer at Delmar Gardens Nursing Home and Barnes Jewish Extensive Care as a nursing assistant.
College: Illinois State University.
Goal: "I want to become a future Olympian and one of the greatest athletes that ever lived. I also want to become a politician and make a positive impact in this country.”
Favorite subject: American government. “I enjoy learning about the basics of law and how this country operates.”
Favorite book: "The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas.
Favorite musicians: The Jackson Five and Michael Jackson.
Role model: “I consider my parents role models because of the sacrifices, time and dedication they display in order for my siblings and me to succeed.”
