Carnahan: Jaidon Anthony
Academic rank: 11 of 81.

Sports: Basketball.

Academic bio: Honor roll, National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: First team all-conference.

Activities: “Playing with my little brother.”

College: Ottawa University.

Goal: “I hope to be a detective.”

Favorite subject: Math. “Because I like how it’s always a challenge and it’s something I can always get better in.”

Favorite book: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry.

Favorite musician: Frank Ocean.

Role model: LeBron James. “He is the greatest basketball player of all time and he talks about problems outside of basketball. He also helped children in his hometown area.”

