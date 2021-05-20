Carnahan: Jaidon Anthony

Academic rank: 11 of 81.
Sports: Basketball.
Academic bio: Honor roll, National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: First team all-conference.
Activities: “Playing with my little brother.”
College: Ottawa University.
Goal: “I hope to be a detective.”
Favorite subject: Math. “Because I like how it’s always a challenge and it’s something I can always get better in.”
Favorite book: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry.
Favorite musician: Frank Ocean.
Role model: LeBron James. “He is the greatest basketball player of all time and he talks about problems outside of basketball. He also helped children in his hometown area.”