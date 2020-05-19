CBC: Brady Feeney
CBC: Brady Feeney

Brady Feeney, CBC

Brady Feeney, CBC football

Sports: Football.

Academic bio: Honors program (four years); National Honor Society; AP Student (Multiple 4s and 5s on AP exams); 4.52 cumulative GPA.

Athletic bio: Three-time all-state offensive lineman (first team, twice; second team, once); Post-Dispatch All-Metro team (first and second team); two-time all-district; two-time All-Metro Catholic Conference; two-time Class 6 team state champion (2017, 2018); team captain (senior); all-USA Today Missouri team (2018); USA Football Under-18 national team (junior season).

Activities: Jazz band first trumpet (four years); Men of Note first trumpet (four years); CBC Theater/Cerre player (two years); Brothers in Harmony; CBC Ambassador Program (three years); CBC freshman mentor (two years); avid singer and music enthusiast.

College: Indiana University with a full-ride football scholarship.

Goal: “I hope to become successful in whatever I do, and be able to support my family, and any other future family. I hope to be happy with whatever I do, and I hope to make a difference in this world.”

Favorite subject: AP Physics. “I love to see how the world works in practical applications.”

Favorite book: "Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen.

Favorite musicians: Loverboy; Freddie Mercury.

Role model: J.J. Watt. “He strives to be the greatest athlete that he can be and at the same time helps out the community in multiple ways.”

