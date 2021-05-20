CBC: Lucas White

Sports: Wrestling.
Academic bio: 32 ACT composite score; 4.28 GPA; CBC Honors; academic all-state wrestler (three years).
Athletic bio: 2021 Class 4 wrestling state champion (170 pounds); three-time wrestling state medalist; signed to wrestle at NCAA Division I level.
Activities: Volunteer to build and maintain trails around St. Louis (most recently with a drainage issue on Chubb Trail in West Tyson Park); mountain biking group rides and enduro races; additionally, I train jiu-jitsu.
College: American University.
Goal: “I hope to accomplish two things in my adult life. The first is to create a better life for my future children. It should always be our goal to make the lives of subsequent generations better and more fulfilling. The second thing I want to accomplish in my adult life is that I want to make an impact and work at something that I truly believe in. For me, this is working to help protect our environment for future generations to enjoy.”
Favorite subject: History and social studies. “While I had always been interested in this, my love for this history truly began during my AP U.S. History course here at CBC. I found great satisfaction connecting trends and beliefs throughout our nation's history, and comparing them to what we see today. Perhaps this love for the subject is what got me a 5 on the AP U.S. History test.”
Favorite book: “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius.
Favorite musician: Mac Miller.
Role model: Heath Pedigo.“Heath is the founder of one of the most successful grappling teams in the country, and he did it all out of the most unlikely place possible: my hometown of Mount Vernon, Illinois. For many years Heath slept in his crumbling gym with no heat or AC, and even offered space in the gym to anyone who needed a place to stay. He would often tell people, ‘I’ll give you a place to stay, you don’t have to worry about money. All I ask is that you train full time with everything you have.’ By doing this, Heath slowly built one of the most successful grappling teams in the nation, and now touches more lives than he ever thought possible with affiliate gyms spread across the country.”