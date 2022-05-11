 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CBC: Max Wehrmann

Sports: Swimming, water polo.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; CBC honors program; First Honors (four years); student of the semester for athletics (sophomore, junior, senior).

Athletic bio: Individual Class 1 state champion in 100 backstroke (2021); second place in 200 freestyle (2019, 2021); first-team all-state (swimming); second-team all-state (swimming); first-team all-conference (swimming). Post-Dispatch All-Metro second team (water polo); all-conference second-team (water polo).

Activities: Enjoy helping others.

College: University of Kansas.

Goal: “I hope to do something in business, although I am not sure what that is yet.”

Favorite subject: Spanish. “I started Spanish at an early age and have continued to study it all four years of high school. I enjoy looking into a different culture and seeing all the differences.”

Favorite book: “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson.

Role model: “I consider my sister, Ellie, as my role model. In regards to athletics, she has always pushed me to get better and helped me get through any rough patches I have had. She seems to always have her life together and that is another reason I look up to her. Overall, she is a great person who I'm lucky to call my older sister. I'm looking forward to going to school with her for the next few years.”

