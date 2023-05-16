Athletic bio: Class 6 team state champion (2021, 2022);first team All-Metro, all-state, all-district, all-conference; team captain; Rivalry Game Scholar Athlete.
Activities: Advanced robotics team and arch design project; CBC ambassador; freshman mentor; volunteer: Young Expressions Daycare and Heritage Hawk Ridge, helping elderly with technology; hobbies: enjoy spending time and watching movies with family, playing video games with friends, programming/coding robots.
College: Northwestern University, studying mechanical engineering/computer science and playing football.
Favorite subject: Math. “Growing up I enjoyed doing challenging puzzles and playing math games, which transferred to the classroom. I always found completing a hard math problem satisfying and would challenge myself to finish a problem as fast as I could when I was younger. Generally in life I find comfort in having one specific answer for a problem, which translates to math as far as school. Throughout my schooling math has been my favorite subject so it continued through high school cause it's the one I focused the most on.”
Favorite musician: Drake.
Favorite book: “The Hunger Games.”
Role model: My parents. “They both sacrificed countless hours and energy making sure I was in the best schools and teams possible. Putting me in the best position to succeed in whatever I wanted to do in life. Whether it was my mom waking up very early to drive across town to drop me and my little sister off at school and still making it to work on time. Or my dad taking many trips across country taking me to any school I showed the slightest interest in, or that had shown the slightest interest in me. The way they raised me has made me the person I am today. One day I hope to be as great of parents as they were to me.”