Central Visual and Performing Arts: Ali Hall

Academic rank: 9.
Sports: Football (for Roosevelt).
Academic bio: GPA of 3.8; academic all-state football.
Athletic bio: Public High League champ; Class 3 district championship; first team all-conference; second team all-district.
Activities: Piano: earned score of 1 at solo ensemble; advanced to state, earned a 3; TUFF program (transform your future); student leader.
College: Missouri Science & Technology.
Goal: "I want to become an aerospace engineer.”
Favorite subject: “Math and science are tied for the top spot. I want to become an aero engineer and those two subjects is what that field of work needs and I always excelled in these subjects.”
Favorite book: "A Long Way Gone” by Ishmael Beah.
Favorite musicians: AMR Dee Huncho; Claude Debussy.
Role model: "The assistant principal at Metro High School, Kalyan Holloway. Even though he had adversity when he was younger, he ushered through and made it to where he wants to be all while staying true to himself. In addition to this he was one of the most amazing teachers I ever had.”
