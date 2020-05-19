Chaminade: John Kuntz

Academic rank: 5.
Sports: Football, lacrosse.
Academic bio: National Merit Commended Student; Rensselaer Medal Award for outstanding academic achievement in math and science; Special Honors (four years); academic all-state football (three years).
Athletic bio: Football: team captain (two years); first team all-state tight end (2019); first team all-conference tight end (2019), linebacker (2018), safety (2017); second team all-conference linebacker (2019); first team all-district tight end (2019); second team all-district linebacker (2018, 2019); second team all-district safety (2017). Lacrosse: team captain (three years); second team all-conference midfield.
Activities: Marianist LIFE Community member; House Captain; School Ambassador; Spanish Honor Society; National Honor Society.
College: University of Notre Dame.
Goal: “I hope to be someone that never wastes an opportunity.”
Favorite subject: History. “It's interesting to learn about past events and see their effects on our world today.”
Favorite book: “Crime and Punishment” by Fyodor Dostoevsky.
Favorite musician: The Chainsmokers.
Role model: Barry Sanders. “He always handed the ball to the referee after he scored. It says a lot to be the best at something and be humble about it.”
