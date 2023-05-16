Academic bio: National Merit Scholarship finalist and scholarship winner; National Honor Society; Chaminade Academic Superior Scholarship (2020, 2021, 2022) for top five GPA in the class; 4.0 GPA; 1560 SAT score.
Athletic bio: Member of Class 1 state champion 400 freestyle relay; Class 1 state runner-up in 100 and 200 freestyle (2022); USA swimming futures qualifier (three times); team Most Valuable Swimmer award (twice); individual school record holder in 200 freestyle; school relay record holder in 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Activities: Chaminade Sustainability Club; hobbies: painting, gardening, tending to my aquariums, cooking for my family.
College: Tufts University College of Arts and Sciences, majoring in biochemistry. I will also be on the men’s swim team.
Favorite subject: Anatomy. “I am really interested in how the human body works, and my goal is to pursue a career in medicine.”
Favorite musician: Ice Spice
Favorite book: “The Hunger Games.”
Role model: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. “She defeated a career politician at a young age, and has never backed down despite constant criticism. I aspire to be someone like her who stays true to what she believes in and fights for equality and justice for all.”