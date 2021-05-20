 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chaminade: Louis Prevost
0 comments

Chaminade: Louis Prevost

  • 0

Sports: Football, rugby, wrestling.

Academic bio: Special/First Honors; National Honor Society; academic all-state football (2020).

Athletic bio: Football: Second team all-district and all-conference (2020). Rugby: team captain.

Activities: Service at Fr. Dempsey's Charities.

College: University of Central Florida.

Goal: Electrical engineering.

Favorite subject: Math/engineering. “I like to work with numbers and solve engineering problems with math.”

Favorite book: “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant.

Role model: My parents. “They are always leading me down the right path to be successful and to be a good person to others. Their guidance has led me to be a great person to everyone I meet.”

Chaminade Louis Prevost

Chaminade Louis Prevost

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports