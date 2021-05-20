Chaminade: Louis Prevost

Sports: Football, rugby, wrestling.
Academic bio: Special/First Honors; National Honor Society; academic all-state football (2020).
Athletic bio: Football: Second team all-district and all-conference (2020). Rugby: team captain.
Activities: Service at Fr. Dempsey's Charities.
College: University of Central Florida.
Goal: Electrical engineering.
Favorite subject: Math/engineering. “I like to work with numbers and solve engineering problems with math.”
Favorite book: “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant.
Role model: My parents. “They are always leading me down the right path to be successful and to be a good person to others. Their guidance has led me to be a great person to everyone I meet.”