 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chaminade: Nick Divis

  • 0
Chaminade Nick Divis

Chaminade Nick Divis

Academic rank: 5.

Sports: Football, lacrosse.

Academic bio: Chaminade Academic Superior Scholarship (2019, 2020, 2021) for top 5 GPA in the class; John Hopkins Book Award; Brother Eugene Feld, S.M. Mathematics Scholarship - 2021 (awarded to Chaminade student who demonstrated exceptional talent in math); National Honor Society; 34 score on ACT.

Athletic bio: Football: Team's co-defensive player of the year; first team all-conference and second team all-district (senior); second team all-conference (junior); honorable mention all-conference (sophomore); academic all-state (three years).

Activities: Esto Vir ambassador (four years); 114 hours of service.

College: University of Notre Dame.

Goal: “In terms of my profession, I am undecided, but would like to get involved with real estate. I would also like to use my skills and hopeful successes to serve those who are in need.”

People are also reading…

Favorite subject: Math. “I love to solve problems and challenge myself by applying acquired knowledge to difficult problems.”

Favorite book: “The Alchemist.”

Role model: “My dad. He has gone out of his way for the entirety of my life to make me a better person. He will put everything aside to make me happy and demonstrates kindness and leadership skills that I aspire to have. He has also been a coach of mine since I started sports and has pushed me to become the athlete I am today.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK