Chaminade: Nick Divis

Academic bio: Chaminade Academic Superior Scholarship (2019, 2020, 2021) for top 5 GPA in the class; John Hopkins Book Award; Brother Eugene Feld, S.M. Mathematics Scholarship - 2021 (awarded to Chaminade student who demonstrated exceptional talent in math); National Honor Society; 34 score on ACT.
Athletic bio: Football: Team's co-defensive player of the year; first team all-conference and second team all-district (senior); second team all-conference (junior); honorable mention all-conference (sophomore); academic all-state (three years).
Activities: Esto Vir ambassador (four years); 114 hours of service.
College: University of Notre Dame.
Goal: “In terms of my profession, I am undecided, but would like to get involved with real estate. I would also like to use my skills and hopeful successes to serve those who are in need.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I love to solve problems and challenge myself by applying acquired knowledge to difficult problems.”
Favorite book: “The Alchemist.”
Role model: “My dad. He has gone out of his way for the entirety of my life to make me a better person. He will put everything aside to make me happy and demonstrates kindness and leadership skills that I aspire to have. He has also been a coach of mine since I started sports and has pushed me to become the athlete I am today.”