Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; Silver Medallion Academic Excellence (top 8% of students in my senior class); Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association all-academic team (2022, 2023); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Two-time Illinois state champion (2021, 2023); third-place state finisher (2022); three-time Mississippi Valley Conference champion; finished with 156-13 record in four seasons; established Illinois state tournament records for fastest tech fall and most points scored in state final in Class 2A 170-pound final in 2023; Silver Medallion Honors athlete of the year (2023); Post Dispatch All-Metro and athlete of the week; 2022 Fargo national tournament qualifier; Super 32 All-American (placing sixth); Beast of the East All-American (placing fourth); finished high school career ranked No. 9 in country at 170 pounds on Flo Wrestling class of 2023 list and 54th on Flo's Class of 2023 Big Board.
Activities: Spanish Club; attend several outside wrestling practices throughout region every week; hold bronze certification USA coaches card and I have had the opportunity to help at the local wrestling club and refereed a tournament; hobbies: enjoy fishing with friends and skateboarding.
College: Stanford University to continue wrestling areer.
Favorite subject: Psychology. “It has introduced new topics and ideas to me. The subject matter of the class is more interesting than typical subjects, because it gives an idea of how humans function.”
Favorite musician: Geto Boys.
Favorite book: “Funky” by Ben Askren.
Role model: “I have had many teammates and coaches as well as classmates and teachers that have had significant impact on me, but none has influenced me more than my dad. He has been a constant support, always behind the scenes helping me in every aspect of my life. He researches opponents and breaks down wrestling film with me. He has taught me through his own actions that putting in hard work brings success in any area of life.”